Poet Rahat Indori tests coronavirus positive, hospitalised

Noted poet and lyricist Rahat Indori on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. He is admitted in the ICU of a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, an official said.

"After initial symptoms of COVID-19, my corona test was done yesterday which came out positive. Pray that I defeat this disease as soon as possible," Indori, 70, tweeted. He is undergoing treatment in Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, where the chest department head Dr Ravi Dosi told PTI that the poet has pneumonia and is being given oxygen.

Indori's son said his father is suffering from chronic ailments like heart disease and diabetes. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a tweet wished Indori a speedy recovery.