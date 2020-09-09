Left Menu
Development News Edition

JIMPA seeks permission to resume film shootings adhering to COVID-19 guidelines in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand Industries Motion Picture Association (JIMPA) has sought permission to resume film shootings, theatres, cultural events, etc, while adhering to government guidelines on COVID-19 in the state. The association has also demanded the setting up of a Jharkhand film city.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:25 IST
JIMPA seeks permission to resume film shootings adhering to COVID-19 guidelines in Jharkhand
JIMPA Vice President and actor Devesh Khan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Rizwan Arif The Jharkhand Industries Motion Picture Association (JIMPA) has sought permission to resume film shootings, theatres, cultural events, etc, while adhering to government guidelines on COVID-19 in the state. The association has also demanded the setting up of a Jharkhand film city.

Artists, actors, producers film and album makers in Jharkhand are going through hardships due to the suspension of work in their respective streams amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, said JIMPA Vice President and actor Devesh Khan. While speaking to ANI, Devesh Khan said, "Artists are in a deplorable state. We request the Chief Minister that projects that were stalled due to the COVID-19 lockdown should resume now, so that their hardships could come to an end."

"We have held a meeting on this and will hand over a memorandum to CM. Furthermore, we are trying to raise funds with the help Jharkhand Chambers of Commerce to tackle any such contingencies in the future," he added. The actor further put forth the demand for setting up of a Jharkhand film city and giving subsidies to promote artistic works which may encourage and give comfort to local artists.

"Jharkhand has so many beautiful locations that are full of possibilities. We should definitely have a film city. This will save us from various problems which we face during shootings or the making of films," said Khan. "Government should give certain subsidies to local artists, musicians, producers, filmmakers, and directors. It shouldn't be given to outsiders as there's a lot of scope outside Jharkhand. Jharkhand is a small state and hence Jharkhand industry should be benefited," the actor added.

According to the association, nearly 1,40,000 artists of different streams such as music, production, theatre, film making, technical division, etc are facing a tough time. Other than immediate financial help, they need government intervention to produce and make high standard regional language films. (ANI)

Also Read: Jharkhand: 6 killed as truck topples over car, crushes it

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Telugu TV actor Kondapalli Sravani dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Telugu television actor Kondapalli Sravani allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday, V Narsimha Reddy, Inspector of Police of the SR Nagar Police Station said. Speaking to ANI over the phone, Reddy said that the ...

Ex-VW CEO to face charges of organised commercial fraud

Former Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn will face charges of conspiracy to commit organised commercial fraud with a high likelihood of conviction, a court probing the carmakers diesel emissions scandal said on Wednesday. A court...

Unclaimed suitcase creates bomb scare in Poonch

An unclaimed suitcase on the roadside in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir created a bomb scare on Wednesday, prompting the Army to rush in a special squad to examine the object, police said. However, no explosive was detected in the sui...

Soccer-Messi in good spirits during Barca training as departure saga fades

Lionel Messi looked back in his comfort zone during training with his Barcelona team mates on Wednesday in preparation for the new La Liga season as he continued to move on from his aborted attempt to leave the club last month. Barcas all-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020