JIMPA seeks permission to resume film shootings adhering to COVID-19 guidelines in Jharkhand

By Rizwan Arif The Jharkhand Industries Motion Picture Association (JIMPA) has sought permission to resume film shootings, theatres, cultural events, etc, while adhering to government guidelines on COVID-19 in the state. The association has also demanded the setting up of a Jharkhand film city.

Artists, actors, producers film and album makers in Jharkhand are going through hardships due to the suspension of work in their respective streams amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, said JIMPA Vice President and actor Devesh Khan. While speaking to ANI, Devesh Khan said, "Artists are in a deplorable state. We request the Chief Minister that projects that were stalled due to the COVID-19 lockdown should resume now, so that their hardships could come to an end."

"We have held a meeting on this and will hand over a memorandum to CM. Furthermore, we are trying to raise funds with the help Jharkhand Chambers of Commerce to tackle any such contingencies in the future," he added. The actor further put forth the demand for setting up of a Jharkhand film city and giving subsidies to promote artistic works which may encourage and give comfort to local artists.

"Jharkhand has so many beautiful locations that are full of possibilities. We should definitely have a film city. This will save us from various problems which we face during shootings or the making of films," said Khan. "Government should give certain subsidies to local artists, musicians, producers, filmmakers, and directors. It shouldn't be given to outsiders as there's a lot of scope outside Jharkhand. Jharkhand is a small state and hence Jharkhand industry should be benefited," the actor added.

According to the association, nearly 1,40,000 artists of different streams such as music, production, theatre, film making, technical division, etc are facing a tough time. Other than immediate financial help, they need government intervention to produce and make high standard regional language films. (ANI)

