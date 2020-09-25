By Spb No More: President, Pm Offer Condolences; Vice-President Says Personal Loss President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among other political personalities offered condolences on the death of legendary musician Padma Bhusan S P Balasubrahmanyam on Friday.

Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, died in Chennai this afternoon. He was 74. Following the sad news, tributes from across sections poured on Twitter.

The President tweeted: "In the passing of music legend SP Balasubrahmanyam Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices. Called 'Paadum Nila' or 'Singing Moon' by his countless fans, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan and many National Awards. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers." PM Modi tweeted: "With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

The Vice-President expressed his shock. "Shocked at the tragic demise of the legendary musician Shri S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. He leaves a void in the world of music that is virtually impossible to fill." Terming this as "personal tragedy as we both belong to Nellore", he wrote, "His mellifluous voice, passionate love for languages and literature and genial humour have left an indelible impact on millions of admirers, including me...My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti!"

Shah said he will forever remain in "our memories through his melodious voice & unparalleled music compositions." (ANI)