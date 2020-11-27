Zimbabwe all set for three days long Simuka Comedy Virtual Festival

Left Menu
The Simuka Comedy Festival will reportedly present an 11-episode recorded stand-up comedy series, "Simuka Phakama", which will feature Zimbabwe's comedy hard hitters, naming Vikela, Ntando Van Moyo, Clive Chigubu, Munya, and Bhutisi celebrating the 10th anniversary of Simuka Comedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 27-11-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 12:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: simukacomedy

Zimbabwe is all set for the three days long Simuka Comedy Virtual Festival from 27 (Thursday) to 29 November (Sunday), according to a report by The Herald.

The three days long virtual festival will present the best national, regional, stand-ups, improvs, video skits, and sketch comedy live for the audience. As reportedly said by the organizers of the festival the laughter marathon will giggle up all comedy genres, and present comedy workshops and panels hosted by several local, regional comedy artists, panelists, and comedy stakeholders.

On talking about the laughter nurturing festival, show organizer Don Vikela said that the aim of the festival is to celebrate all forms of comedy. He said, "the festival will also play a role of networking with various comedy stakeholders and comedians around Africa, promoting collaborations".

"The festival kicks off today and we are ready for action packed laughter and fun via virtual platforms", it added.

The Simuka Comedy Festival will reportedly present an 11-episode recorded stand-up comedy series, "Simuka Phakama", which will feature Zimbabwe's comedy hard hitters, naming Vikela, Ntando Van Moyo, Clive Chigubu, Munya, and Bhutisi celebrating the 10th anniversary of Simuka Comedy.

Vikela further added, "we will also bring "I'm Funny Too" which will present online workshops and video skits from aspiring comedians from Bulawayo, Gweru and Harare".

The festival will feature comedy artists from different countries to promote the genre internationally including Botswana, South Africa, Namibia, Uganda, United Kingdom, and Zambia. Covering different themes in three themes, Vikela said, "on the three days, each day will be dedicated to certain issues, thus today "Farai-Day" , is for female comedians, while tomorrow will be "Satire-Day" , which will present satirical content throughout the day. The final day is dubbed "Sunny-Day" , which will bring all various forms of comedy on the day. The programme will also include online discussions, masterclasses and screening of short comedy video skits from renowned comedians."

The show will reportedly live stream on the social media channels of the Simuka Comedy as partnered with the Culture Fund via European Union, Hivos, Magamba TV, and Zimbabwean German Society.

The show urges locals to join and re-introduce and promote Zimbabwean comedy across the world through cultural exchange between regional and international stars.

"Special Class", "Vakuru" and "PaTown" under their theme for the year -- "Rise Again -- Simuka Futi -- Phakama Futhi", are among the projects brought by Simuka Comedy.

