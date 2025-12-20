Fog Forces Modi's Rally to Go Virtual in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plans to address a rally in Taherpur, West Bengal, were altered due to dense fog. Unable to land by helicopter, Modi returned to Kolkata airport.

The low visibility caused his chopper to turn back after surveying the makeshift helipad. Preparations at the airport aimed to facilitate Modi's virtual address to the waiting crowd, mitigating any delays to his schedule.

The rally venue in Netaji Park, Tahepur, faced chaos as attendees breached security. The Prime Minister's day includes a subsequent visit to Assam after his changed West Bengal plans.

