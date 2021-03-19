Left Menu

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Dona Militana’s traditional talent remained largely unknown for decades, until she was discovered by folklorist Deífilo Gurgel in the 1990s. Image Credit: Google doodle

Happy Birthday Dona Militana!

Google today celebrates the 96th birthday of Dona Militana, a Brazilian singer and storyteller with a beautiful doodle. Her vast memory of medieval ballads provided a unique record of generational Iberian and Brazilian tales.

Dona Militana (originally named Militana Salustino do Nascimento) was born on March 19, 1925 in São Gonçalo do Amarante, Rio Grande do Norte. As a child, Dona Militana worked the fields, planting crops and weaving baskets with her father, who sang as they toiled. Many of her songs told stories from a bygone era of medieval kings, queens, warriors, and lovers—stories he never forgot.

Dona Militana's traditional talent remained largely unknown for decades, until she was discovered by folklorist Deífilo Gurgel in the 1990s. It was then that she shared with the world her prodigious chronicle of songs and stories – some of which were over 700 years old.

In the 1990s, folklorist Deífilo Gurgel got to know Dona Militana's songs and allowed the whole country to know her talent. The novelist even recorded a triple CD entitled 'Cantares', released in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

In 2000, Dona Militana recorded "Cantares," a collection of 54 songs that were novel-like in scope, with lyrics and melodies that accurately reflected the times from which they originated. Upon the project's release, audiences throughout Brazil learned of Dona Militana—the guardian of a Brazilian history nearly lost to time.

Dona Militana was admitted to a hospital in June 2010. She was discharged and continued to be treated at home. She died on June 19, 2010. In recognition of her impact on Brazilian culture, she was awarded the Order of Cultural Merit in 2005.

