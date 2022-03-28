Oscars 2022: Complete winners List of 94th Academy Awards
The Oscar 2022 finally announced! This year's Oscar ceremony is hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes and broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the ceremony marks the culmination of a 2021-2022 awards season that saw Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, Best Picture has gone to 'CODA' while the Best Actress Oscars 2022 in leading role went to Jessica Chastain for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'. Will Smith bagged the Oscars 'Best Actor in Leading Role' for 'King Richard'.
Here's the full list of 94th Academy Awards winners:
Best picture:
CODA
Best actress:
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best actor:
Will Smith – King Richard
Best director:
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
Best original song:
No Time To Die – No Time to Die; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Best documentary feature:
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution could not be televised)
Best adapted screenplay:
CODA – Screenplay by Siân Heder
Best original screenplay:
Belfast – Written by Kenneth Branagh
Best costume design:
Jenny Beavan – Cruella
Best international feature:
Drive My Car (Japan)
Best supporting actress:
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Best supporting actor:
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Best animated feature:
Encanto
Best original score:
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Best cinematography:
Greig Fraser – Dune
Best visual effects:
Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
Best film editing:
Joe Walker – Dune
Best sound:
Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
Best production design:
Dune – Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
Best make-up and hairstyling:
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
The Long Goodbye
Ala Kachuu – Take and RunBest animated short:
The Windshield Piper
Best documentary short:
The Queen of Basketball
