Oscars 2022: Complete winners List of 94th Academy Awards

The Oscar 2022 finally announced! This year's Oscar ceremony is hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes and broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the ceremony marks the culmination of a 2021-2022 awards season that saw Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, Best Picture has gone to 'CODA' while the Best Actress Oscars 2022 in leading role went to Jessica Chastain for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'. Will Smith bagged the Oscars 'Best Actor in Leading Role' for 'King Richard'.

Here's the full list of 94th Academy Awards winners:

Best picture:

CODA

Best actress:

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best actor:

Will Smith – King Richard

Best director:

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

Best original song:

No Time To Die – No Time to Die; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Best documentary feature:

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution could not be televised)

Best adapted screenplay:

CODA – Screenplay by Siân Heder

Best original screenplay:

Belfast – Written by Kenneth Branagh

Best costume design:

Jenny Beavan – Cruella

Best international feature:

Drive My Car (Japan)

Best supporting actress:

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Best supporting actor:

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Best animated feature:

Encanto

Best original score:

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Best cinematography:

Greig Fraser – Dune

Best visual effects:

Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Best film editing:

Joe Walker – Dune

Best sound:

Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

Best production design:

Dune – Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Best make-up and hairstyling:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

The Long Goodbye

Ala Kachuu – Take and RunBest animated short:

The Windshield Piper

Best documentary short:

The Queen of Basketball

