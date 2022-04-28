Left Menu

TMC delegation to meet NHRC over Prayagraj murder case tomorrow

A three-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) fact-finding committee is set to meet the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday over the Prayagraj case, where five members of a family were found dead inside their house.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 28-04-2022 14:37 IST
A three-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) fact-finding committee is set to meet the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday over the Prayagraj case, where five members of a family were found dead inside their house. The delegation comprises Dola Sen, Lalitesh Tripathi and Saket Gokhale.

On April 23, five members of a family including a two-year-old were found dead inside their house in Khevrajpur village in the Tharwai area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, police said. The bodies of five victims including a man, three women and a minor girl were found in the courtyard of their house and their house was reportedly set on fire after the crime. Police suspect that they were attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

The incident came to light when the locals saw fumes coming out of the house and informed the local police. The deceased have been identified as Raj Kumar (55), Kusum Devi (50), Manisha Kumari (25), Savita (30) and Meenakshi (2).

A five-member fact-finding team of the TMC had also visited Prayagraj on Sunday. (ANI)

