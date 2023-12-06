Opera, glass blowing, poncho weaving and more: UNESCO celebrates world’s cultural heritage
UN News | Updated: 06-12-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 22:07 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany's Scholz, Italy's Meloni make for unlikely partners at summit
EXPLAINER-What's at stake in the Netherlands' Nov. 22 election
Germany to extradite an Italian man suspected in the killing of a woman that outraged Italy
Polish opposition parties rebuff PM's efforts to form new coalition govt
Germany's Scholz, Italy's Meloni make for unlikely partners at summit