New Chapter for National Museum Leadership: Chris Swasbrook Appointed Chair of Te Papa Board

In a significant leadership development for the country’s cultural sector, Acting Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Chris Bishop has announced the appointment of veteran investor and arts supporter Chris Swasbrook as the new Chair of the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa Board.

The announcement was made public today, with Minister Bishop underscoring the value Swasbrook brings to the nation’s preeminent cultural institution.

“Chris Swasbrook is a prominent New Zealand investor with more than 25 years’ experience working in finance,” said Mr. Bishop. “He has an extensive resume in executive and governance roles across some of New Zealand’s most respected businesses and organisations.”

Deep Roots in Finance and Governance

Chris Swasbrook, born in Auckland, brings with him a wealth of experience in financial markets, governance, and investment strategy. He is currently the Managing Director of Elevation Capital, a boutique investment firm known for its long-term value-focused approach. He is also the Co-Founder and Director of the NZX-listed New Zealand Rural Land Company, a company that focuses on acquiring and leasing high-quality rural land across the country.

Swasbrook’s financial governance credentials are substantial. He serves as a board member of the Financial Markets Authority (FMA), New Zealand’s principal financial regulatory body, and is a member of the NZX Listing Sub-Committee, which oversees listing rules and practices for publicly traded companies in New Zealand.

Previously, he held senior leadership roles at global investment banks, including as a partner at Goldman Sachs and JBWere. His governance record also includes chairmanship and directorships at several NZX-listed and private organisations, such as Allied Farmers, Bethunes Investments, Mowbray Collectables, Satara Co-Operative Group, and Ruapehu Alpine Lifts.

An Advocate for Arts and Culture

In addition to his financial acumen, Swasbrook has long demonstrated a deep commitment to New Zealand’s arts sector. He is the current Chair of the Auckland Future Fund and has played a pivotal role as the Inaugural Member and Chair of the Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tamaki Advisory Committee. These roles have placed him at the intersection of finance and arts, where he has been instrumental in advocating for strong, sustainable arts infrastructure.

“Chris will bring valuable commercial, financial, and investment governance experience to Te Papa,” Minister Bishop noted. “His strategic insights and international perspective will undoubtedly prove valuable to our national museum.”

Leadership Transition at Te Papa

Swasbrook succeeds Jackie Lloyd, who served as Acting Chair following the departure of long-standing Chair Hon Dame Fran Wilde. Minister Bishop expressed gratitude for both Lloyd and Dame Fran’s service to Te Papa.

“Both Jackie and Dame Fran have made immense contributions to the leadership of Te Papa which have enhanced the museum’s standing on the world stage,” Bishop said.

Dame Fran Wilde, a respected figure in New Zealand politics and governance, had overseen significant developments at Te Papa during her tenure, including international collaborations, digital innovation, and community outreach.

Looking Ahead

As Chair, Swasbrook is expected to guide Te Papa through a transformative phase. With museums around the world adapting to post-pandemic realities, digital engagement, repatriation of cultural artefacts, and evolving public expectations, Te Papa’s leadership will be crucial in shaping the institution’s trajectory.

Swasbrook’s appointment has been met with optimism within both financial and arts circles, with stakeholders noting that his rare blend of business acuity and cultural sensitivity positions him well to steer Te Papa into the future.