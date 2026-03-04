Dollar Dips as Middle East Peace Prospects Rise

The U.S. dollar saw a decline on Wednesday as investors moved away from safe-haven assets due to growing optimism about a potential resolution to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. This shift followed a New York Times report suggesting that Iran is open to talks with the U.S., providing hope for a peaceful outcome.

The news led to an increased risk appetite, with currencies previously affected by the conflict, such as the euro, seeing gains. Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay in Toronto, noted that investors are optimistic about the reduced likelihood of a regional escalation, which is reflected in the unwinding of certain currency positions.

Meanwhile, concerns over European natural gas supply are weighing on the euro, with the options market indicating bearish sentiments. Oil and gas prices have surged due to the conflict's impact on energy exports, further affecting currency dynamics globally. The British pound and other currencies remain sensitive to these market fluctuations.

