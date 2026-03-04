Pakistan Unites for Peace Amid Regional Unrest
The Pakistan government held a confidential briefing with political leaders to address regional security concerns, focusing on tensions with the Afghan Taliban and developments in the Middle East. Emphasizing national unity and intensifying diplomatic efforts, the meeting underlined a commitment to eradicating terrorism.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Pakistan government convened a secretive briefing on Wednesday for leaders of various political parties, seeking to gain their support regarding the current regional security climate. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the session, where security personnel detailed the conflict involving the Afghan Taliban and the turmoil in the Middle East, following U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran.
According to a statement from the PM Office, the closed-door meeting provided an update on the Pakistan-Afghanistan dynamic, Middle Eastern tensions, and Pakistan's diplomatic endeavors. The statement highlighted that parliamentary leaders openly shared their perspectives, emphasizing the necessity of national unity, consensus, and solidarity in these challenging times.
The discussions praised Pakistan's diplomatic efforts for peace in the region and noted the need to bolster these initiatives. All participants reaffirmed their resolve to eradicate terrorism from the country and appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz's initiative to engage political leaders comprehensively. However, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party abstained, demanding a meeting with its detained founder, Imran Khan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Airlines Scramble Amid Middle East Conflict Disruptions
Euro Zone Bonds Steady Amid Middle East Tensions; U.S. Maritime Insurance Highlights Shifts
US-Iran Tensions Escalate as Air Attacks Target Middle East Strategies
Russia's Geopolitical Gains Amid Middle East Energy Chaos
Air India Resumes Flights Amid Middle East Turmoil