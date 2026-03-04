Left Menu

Pakistan Unites for Peace Amid Regional Unrest

The Pakistan government held a confidential briefing with political leaders to address regional security concerns, focusing on tensions with the Afghan Taliban and developments in the Middle East. Emphasizing national unity and intensifying diplomatic efforts, the meeting underlined a commitment to eradicating terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 04-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan government convened a secretive briefing on Wednesday for leaders of various political parties, seeking to gain their support regarding the current regional security climate. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the session, where security personnel detailed the conflict involving the Afghan Taliban and the turmoil in the Middle East, following U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran.

According to a statement from the PM Office, the closed-door meeting provided an update on the Pakistan-Afghanistan dynamic, Middle Eastern tensions, and Pakistan's diplomatic endeavors. The statement highlighted that parliamentary leaders openly shared their perspectives, emphasizing the necessity of national unity, consensus, and solidarity in these challenging times.

The discussions praised Pakistan's diplomatic efforts for peace in the region and noted the need to bolster these initiatives. All participants reaffirmed their resolve to eradicate terrorism from the country and appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz's initiative to engage political leaders comprehensively. However, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party abstained, demanding a meeting with its detained founder, Imran Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

