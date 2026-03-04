Trump's Federal Workforce Slimdown: A Year of Downsizing

The United States government saw a significant reduction in its workforce, shedding 386,826 employees during the first year of President Donald Trump's second term, as revealed by newly published government data.

This downsizing effort, reported by the Office of Personnel Management, reflects Trump's ongoing initiative to streamline the federal government, which he has criticized for being inefficient and excessively large.

Trump has consistently argued that a leaner federal workforce is essential to improving operational efficiency and reducing unnecessary expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)