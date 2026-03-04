Left Menu

Trump's Federal Workforce Slimdown: A Year of Downsizing

In the first year of President Donald Trump's second term, the U.S. government reduced its workforce by 386,826 employees. This downsizing initiative, reported by the Office of Personnel Management, aligns with Trump's agenda to decrease federal government size due to perceived inefficiency and bloated operations.

The United States government saw a significant reduction in its workforce, shedding 386,826 employees during the first year of President Donald Trump's second term, as revealed by newly published government data.

This downsizing effort, reported by the Office of Personnel Management, reflects Trump's ongoing initiative to streamline the federal government, which he has criticized for being inefficient and excessively large.

Trump has consistently argued that a leaner federal workforce is essential to improving operational efficiency and reducing unnecessary expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

