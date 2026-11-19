The temporary return of two culturally significant Samoan treasures, 'Ie Sina and 'Ie Fuipani, is allowing communities to reconnect with heritage held overseas. Loaned by Museums Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, the treasures bring generations into conversation about the knowledge, memories and traditions connected to them. Their presence in Samoa supports work to strengthen cultural institutions and improve how collections are documented, understood and cared for.

With UNESCO support, the Museum of Samoa organized a three-day community engagement workshop and seminar in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Culture, Lagi Maama Academy & Consultancy and Museums Victoria. Cultural practitioners, weavers, knowledge holders, women's representatives, researchers, academics, students and museum professionals joined representatives of cultural institutions for the programme. The gathering created space for community experience and museum expertise to inform each other through discussion and professional exchange.

Presented through the Sāmoa Mo Sāmoa exhibition, the two treasures offer a rare opportunity for people to engage directly with objects carrying deep cultural meaning. Documentation of the collection remains limited, despite a history dating back to 1878, making community contributions important to understanding its background. The programme brings institutional records and technical knowledge into conversation with the histories, memories and perspectives held by Samoan communities.

Cultural meaning lives through people and generations

Opening the programme, Minister of Education and Culture Hon. Aiono Dr. Alec Ekeroma thanked UNESCO Pacific and the partner institutions for supporting the community engagement. He described 'Ie Sina as an expression of the knowledge, skills, creativity, values and traditions passed down through generations of Samoan women and communities. His remarks highlighted the importance of cooperation between institutions and the people whose cultural knowledge gives collections their meaning.

Director Sadar Umar Alam emphasised that an object's place in a museum does not separate its significance from the people, practices and memories connected to it. He highlighted the opportunity for cultural practitioners and knowledge holders to exchange perspectives with museum professionals and contribute to heritage documentation, conservation and management. Participation by weavers, women, elders, young people and researchers places community knowledge at the centre of interpreting and safeguarding these treasures.

Shared expertise strengthens care and access

Museums Victoria contributed expertise in textile conservation, documentation and collections management, supporting professional learning alongside community discussion. Bringing these forms of knowledge together can strengthen the Museum of Samoa's capacity to care for collections appropriately and make them accessible and meaningful to the public. Community participation helps ensure that interpretation reflects living cultural perspectives and gives younger generations opportunities to learn from those who hold this knowledge.

International cooperation supports Samoa's cultural future

The initiative reflects principles promoted by UNESCO's 1970 Convention concerning the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property. Relevant frameworks include the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage and the 2015 Recommendation concerning the Protection and Promotion of Museums and Collections, their Diversity and their Role in Society. These instruments emphasise preservation, research, education, access, community participation and international cooperation as foundations for protecting and sharing cultural heritage.

Culture's place in national development is recognised within the Pathway for the Development of Samoa, connecting heritage safeguarding with identity, knowledge and future opportunities. The temporary return of 'Ie Sina and 'Ie Fuipani supports those priorities by renewing relationships between collections, communities and generations and helping young people carry their heritage forward. UNESCO Pacific remains committed to working with the Government of Samoa, the Museum of Samoa and cultural partners to strengthen institutions, support community-led safeguarding and advance culture's contribution to sustainable development across Samoa and the Pacific.