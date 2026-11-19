Special Olympics Asia Pacific has joined UNESCO's Fit for Life Sport Alliance, strengthening a shared commitment to inclusive, equitable and safe sport and physical education. The partnership focuses on expanding inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities across the Asia Pacific region. Its purpose is to connect global commitments with practical regional cooperation, making inclusion part of how sport and physical education are planned and delivered.

The collaboration was highlighted at the Inclusive Futures Summit in Singapore, held on 17–18 November 2026, where participants examined opportunities to advance disability inclusion. A session titled "From global partnership to regional action: Special Olympics and UNESCO" explored how cooperation across sectors can support that work. The discussion placed the partnership within a wider effort to bring institutions, professionals and communities together around shared responsibilities.

Through its pledge to the Alliance, Special Olympics Asia Pacific has committed to advocacy and awareness, knowledge exchange, capacity building and regional collaboration. These areas provide a framework for partners to share experience and strengthen approaches to inclusion in and through sport and physical education. Joining the Alliance creates an opportunity to bring the voices and experiences of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities more strongly into regional discussions.

Shared knowledge can strengthen inclusive policies

Giulia Scacchi, Project Officer in UNESCO's Sport Section, described the Alliance as a way to connect partners across sectors and strengthen inclusive policies. She highlighted knowledge-sharing and the creation of opportunities as important parts of ensuring that people are included in sport and physical education. The collaboration links those priorities with a regional commitment to learning, cooperation and stronger institutional capacity.

People with disabilities must help shape regional action

Dipak Natali, Regional President and Managing Director of Special Olympics Asia Pacific, said the partnership offers an opportunity to connect global ambition with regional action. Working alongside governments, educators, health professionals and community leaders can help build systems that recognise people with intellectual and developmental disabilities as contributors, leaders and active members of society. Their experiences and perspectives are central to understanding what inclusion requires and how partnerships can support meaningful participation.

Lasting change depends on cooperation across sectors

The Fit for Life collaboration brings together governments, regional institutions, development partners, sport organizations, experts and communities, recognising that no organization can deliver systemic change alone. Their shared objective is to make inclusion an integral part of the design and delivery of sport and physical education across the region. The Inclusive Futures Summit provided a platform for developing that cooperation and connecting shared commitments with practical collaboration towards a more inclusive Asia Pacific.