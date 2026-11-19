The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the revision petition moved by Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh against the order on charge in the money laundering case. This money laundering case is connected with the NIA case against Sheikh and others.

The order on charge was passed by the Special NIA court at Rouse Avenue, New Delhi. Justice Sachin Datta issued notice to the ED and listed the matter for hearing next week.

Advocate Aditya Wadhwa and Vikhyat Oberoi alongwith Nishita Gupta appeared for Abdul Rashid Sheikh. They submitted that the trial court erroneously framed the charges against Abdul Rashid Sheikh on the strength of an email which was not even attributed to him. This email was sent to co-accused Yasin Malik.

It was further argued that there is a provisional attachment of Rs. 1.20 crores that is also not attributed to Abdul Rashid Sheikh. It is alleged that revisionist NGO Joint Effort Trust (JET) recieved funding. The counsel said that not a single penny of proceeds of crime was received by the JET. Many witnesses have stated that the JET helped the victims of stone pelting to get treatment.

It was stressed that the charges were framed erroneously on the strength of the email sent by one Manzoor Alam mentioning that he is sending chocolates, etc. After perusing the email, the court said that there is an error, adding that it will remand the order back to the trial court for passing an appropriate order.

The Enforcement Directorate's counsel, Jatin Khatri, sought time to take instructions with regard to the email. The High Court has listed the matter for hearing next week. Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid is an accused in a case lodged by the NIA. The ED has also lodged a case of money laundering. (ANI)