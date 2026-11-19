UNESCO, the European Union and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan will mark Human Rights Day 2026 with a high-level event examining how artificial intelligence is reshaping people's rights and everyday lives. Taking place in Paris on Wednesday 25 November, the gathering will explore opportunities for innovation and inclusion alongside concerns about human dignity, equality and information integrity. The discussions come as the international community approaches the 80th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, bringing its principles into conversation with rapid technological change.

AI is changing how people learn, communicate, create, find information and participate in public life, making its development a matter of broad public concern. Its potential to support sustainable development and widen participation with questions about freedom of expression, cultural diversity and the protection of fundamental rights. The event will consider how freedom, equality and human dignity, the principles celebrated through Human Rights Day, can guide decisions about these technologies.

Convened by UNESCO, the Delegation of the European Union to the OECD and UNESCO, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the event will run from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will take place in Room II at UNESCO Headquarters, 125 avenue de Suffren, 75007 Paris, bringing institutional representatives and experts together for a film screening and discussion. People wishing to attend can complete the online accreditation form to register for Human Rights Day 2026: Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights.

A child's search for safety brings human dignity into focus

The programme will feature The Beginning, an award-winning AI-produced film by Jordanian filmmaker Ibraheem Diab, inspired by true events and centred on a child fleeing conflict in search of safety. Through that journey, the film examines war, migration, poverty, modern slavery and children's rights, placing human experiences at the centre of the screening. Its use of AI offers a starting point for discussing how creative technologies can promote inclusion, cultural diversity, sustainable development and peaceful societies.

Experts examine AI's influence on rights and public life

A high-level panel following the screening will bring together representatives from UNESCO, the OECD, Member States and leading experts to examine AI's implications for human rights. Discussions will address peacebuilding, social cohesion, inclusion and information integrity, connecting technological choices with their consequences for communities and public life. The exchange will explore how AI can support innovation and creativity through approaches that respect cultural diversity and protect people's rights.

Ethical guidance connects technology with public responsibility

The event will include the presentation of Human Rights: Challenging 13 Common Misconceptions, jointly produced by UNESCO and the French National Consultative Commission on Human Rights with European Union support. Participants will consider the UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, the first global standard-setting instrument in this field, as a reference for responsible development. These discussions will examine how AI can be designed, developed and deployed through ethical, inclusive, human-centred and rights-based approaches that support sustainable development and benefit everyone.