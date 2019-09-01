International Development News
Four dead in Norway helicopter crash

PTI Oslo
Updated: 01-09-2019 01:05 IST
"The helicopter which crashed southwest of Alta was operated by Helitrans and was based in Alta," a statement said. Image Credit: Pixabay

A helicopter crash in the far north of Norway has killed four people, with one injured and another missing, rescue services said Saturday. "The helicopter which crashed southwest of Alta was operated by Helitrans and was based in Alta," a statement said.

No cause was given for the accident nor the identities of those on board. Norwegian press reports said the helicopter was taking the passengers to the Hostprell music festival whose organizers had offered helicopter rides.

According to a Facebook post, this evening's concerts have been canceled.

COUNTRY : Norway
