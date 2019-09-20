Govinda to be MP brand ambassador: Minister PC Sharma

Actor Govinda will be the brand ambassador of Madhya Pradesh and will help promote the state's traditions and tourist places, Public Relations Minister PC Sharma said on Friday. Govinda (55), one of the most successful Bollywood stars in the 1990s, had a five-year stint as Congress Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai North constituency, having defeated BJP heavyweight Ram Naik in 2004.

Sharma said the state government was planning to set up a film city as several productions units are visiting places like Maheshwar, Mandu and Bhopal to shoot movies. Sharma said several Bollywood personalities, including singing legend Lata Mangeshkar and actor Salman Khan, were associated with Indore..

