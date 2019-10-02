B'desh PM to visit India on Thursday on four-day official visit

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit India on Thursday on a four-day official visit during which she would hold talks with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and the two sides are likely to sign nearly a dozen agreements. This would be Hasina's first visit to New Delhi since parliamentary elections were held in Bangladesh and India.

Hasina and Modi will hold bilateral talks on October 5. She will also be the chief guest at the India Economic Summit which is being organised by the World Economic Forum on October 3 and 4. Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen on Wednesday said the two countries are expected to sign a dozen bilateral agreements in different areas and the two prime ministers were also expected to review issues of sharing of water in common rivers including Teesta and the Rohingya crisis.

"All bilateral issues will be discussed during their meeting including...framework agreement over all trans-boundary rivers with Teesta, Indian cooperation on Rohingya repatriation and reducing border killing at zero," he said. Ties between India and Bangladesh have been on an upswing in the last few years.

