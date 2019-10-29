International Development News
Development News Edition

Russia's richest man unveils new Moscow arts centre

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 23:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 23:44 IST
Russia's richest man unveils new Moscow arts centre
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Gas tycoon Leonid Mikhelson is normally seen inking deals and meeting President Vladimir Putin, but on Tuesday Russia's richest man rubbed elbows with the cultural crowd as he showcased a new Moscow arts center. The GES-2 venue in central Moscow, financed by Mikhelson's VAC foundation, is located in a century-old power-plant that is being redesigned with great pomp by Italian 'starchitect' Renzo Piano.

The enormous space is set to house galleries, cafes and art residencies, and is to open its doors in September 2020, Mikhelson told a press conference. The billionaire toured the cathedral-like site Monday, accompanied by daughter Victoria and the frail-looking, 82-year-old Piano.

At the press conference, Piano recounted that when the two first saw the power plant, he told Mikhelson "he had to buy all the buildings around to demolish them and let light flood the place," a major task in a neighborhood just across the river from the Kremlin. "And he did it," Piano said.

"The owner is a good guy." Sitting on the Moscow river, the venue keeps the original 1907 structure of the power plant which had supplied the Kremlin with electricity, but which will now have solar panels on the roof to consume less energy and a birch grove.

Mikhelson's fortune is valued at USD 27.3 billion, the largest in Russia, according to the 2019 Forbes ranking. He is the founder and chief of Novatek, the largest private gas group in Russia, which is currently under US sanctions, and a shareholder of the Sibur petrochemical company.

"I've built many things in my life... but this project is the most important to me," Mikhelson told journalists. Asked about the cost of the arts venue, which is being built by the same construction companies as Mikhelson's Arctic natural gas facilities, he said he had to "double what he initially planned," without elaborating.

An avid art collector, Mikhelson has amassed USD 200 million worth of works by Francis Bacon, Amedeo Modigliani, Gerhard Richter and others, which will find their way into GES-2. The project is the first tangible arts venue built by Mikhelson, following a similar modern space built by Roman Abramovich in Moscow.

Many Russian billionaires run arts-related charities, make sizable contributions to western cultural institutions or support and purchase art for Russian museums.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St holds steady after S&P hits record

The SP 500 eased back from a record high on Tuesday to trade near the unchanged mark as investors weaved through the heart of earnings season and the latest headlines on a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China. Hopes of a U.S.-Chi...

U.S. concerned at "dangerous situation in northeast Syria" - envoy

The United States Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn voiced concern on Tuesday at what he said was the continuing dangerous situation in northeast Syria and urged all sides to work to stabilize the situation. We are concerned by the conti...

Congress workers habituated of taking out yatras in Rahul, Priyanka's name: G Kishan Reddy

Minister of State MoS for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Congress has become habituated of supporting and conducting Yatras in the name of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi and get dejected if they have to participate in proc...

UPDATE 5-Iraqi protesters pack Baghdad square, anti-government movement gains momentum

Tens of thousands of Iraqis protested in Baghdads central Tahrir Square on Tuesday for a fifth day, angered by reports of security forces killing demonstrators in the city of Kerbala and the prime ministers refusal to call early elections.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019