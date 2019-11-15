Audience for art films dwindling: 'The Tin Drum' director

Volker Schlndorff, director of Oscar-winning German movie 'The Tin Drum', has said the world of cinema has changed, with audience for art films dwindling. Schlndorff, whose film 'The Tin Drum' had won the Oscar Award in Best Foreign Language Film category in 1980, delivered a masterclass on adapting from literature for cinema, at the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival here on Thursday.

"We continue to make art films but in New York, there are no arthouse theatres anymore. The last one in the city was closed a month ago. There have been terrific changes," the 80 -year-old filmmaker said. 'The Tin Drum', a film adaptation of a Gunter Grass novel by the same name, had also won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film festival in 1979.

"As I produce most of my movies, I have to see to it that the costs incurred in making a film are returned," the German director said. Germany is the focus country of KIFF this year.

Responding to a question, the filmmaker said, "As a director, I have to keep in mind who is going to watch my brand of cinema, how can I make it more interesting and exciting?" A professional filmmaker has to think about recovering the cost incurred in making a movie as people are watching television serials more, he said. Noting that art movies get space mostly in film festivals, the filmmaker said, "Art films have become out of fashion. Students have other dreams." However, the director, known for his literary adaptations 'Swann in Love' (1983) and 'Death of a Salesman' (1985), hoped that arthouse cinema will reinvent itself.

"Epics would always be made but in different forms," he said. Schlndorff, director of movies such as 'Young Trless' (1966) and 'A Degree of Murder' (1967), said he wanted to become a filmmaker so that the world could see his works.

"You have to be a little crazy while making movies whether you win awards or not," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)