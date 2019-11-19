International Development News
Development News Edition

Pompeo 'proud' of State Dept but mum on attacked diplomat

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 06:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 06:24 IST
Pompeo 'proud' of State Dept but mum on attacked diplomat
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday declined to vigorously defend a diplomat in President Donald Trump's crosshairs in the impeachment inquiry but said he was "proud" of the State Department. Pompeo, who has managed for nearly three years to preserve a warm relationship with the mercurial president, is walking a tightrope as diplomats are called to appear before Congress.

Questioned by reporters, Pompeo declined to address Trump's tweet disparaging Marie Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine, just as she was addressing lawmakers Friday. "I'll defer to the White House about particular statements and the like," Pompeo said.

But Pompeo defended his own record, after heated criticism from former diplomats that he has not stood up for the State Department. "I always defend State Department employees. It's the greatest diplomatic corps in the history of the world. Very proud of the team," he said.

Pompeo also suggested that he understood the reasons for Yovanovitch's abrupt removal in May. "There's some ideas out there that somehow this change was designed to enable some nefarious purpose," Pompeo said.

Trump during Friday's hearing tweeted that "everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad," causing widespread consternation in the room with the former ambassador calling the president's intervention "very intimidating." Trump's bond with Pompeo, who faithfully and vocally defends his foreign policy, has long been seen as unbreakable.

But NBC News, quoting anonymous officials, reported Monday that the president has been fuming that Pompeo is responsible for hiring officials who have testified and for not preventing them from speaking to Congress. Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry over allegations he withheld US military aid so he could press Ukraine to dig up dirt on domestic rival Joe Biden.

According to the White House, Trump told Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, by telephone that "that woman" -- Yovanovitch -- was "bad news" and that she was "going to go through some things."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Seafood industry facing dangerous sustainability divide in developed world

More people than ever rely on fisheries and aquaculture for food, and income, but the seafood industry is facing a dangerous sustainability divide when comparing trends in the developed world versus those in poorer regions, the Food and Agr...

Two S.Koreans aboard vessel seized by Yemen's Houthis -ministry official

Two South Korean nationals are on board one of the vessels seized by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement of Yemen in the southern end of the Red Sea, a South Korean foreign ministry official said on Tuesday. The three vessels seized include tw...

EXCLUSIVE-New York State Attorney General investigating WeWork-sources

The New York State Attorney General NYAG is investigating WeWork, according to two people familiar with the matter, adding to a mounting series of problems that have turned the workspace provider from a Wall Street darling to a pariah in a ...

California sues e-cigarette maker Juul for selling nicotine products to youth

The state of California on Monday sued e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc, alleging the San Francisco company engaged in a systematic and wildly successful campaign to attract teenagers to its nicotine devices.The lawsuit draws on internal cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019