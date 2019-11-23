International Development News
Development News Edition

'More twists than GoT', Amit Shah 'best finisher': Twitter reacts to Maha political turnaround

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 16:54 IST
'More twists than GoT', Amit Shah 'best finisher': Twitter reacts to Maha political turnaround

The political shocker in Maharashtra, as BJP's Devendra Fadnavis returned as the chief minister, may have caused much grief to the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena but the early morning development left netizens amused on Twitter. While some took to comparing the BJP's turnaround to oft-shocking plot lines in HBO's show 'Game of Thrones', others credited Amit Shah to be the 'best finisher' and compared him to 'Chanakya'.

Following up on the recent viral trend of tweeting with 'I am gonna tell my kids', Shrishty Sharma, a Twitter user, posted a photo of Amit Shah with former Indian cricket captain M S Dhoni. "I am gonna tell My Kids that they both were the 'Best Finishers' of Our Nation in Their Respective Field," read the tweet.

Meme_menaria, another user of the microblogging website, wrote, "Gonna tell my kids that he is the director of Game of Thrones", with a photo of the BJP president. "The last few hours of #MaharashtraPolitics has more twists than the entire final season of #GameofThrones," said another Twitter user.

The website buzzed with varying hashtags as people reacted to the ongoing political development in the western state. While #DevendraIsBack trended with around 9,000 tweets, #MaharashtraPolitics garnered a whopping 2.5 lakh tweets.

#GameofThrones, #BJPNCP, #MotaBhai, #SanjayRaut, #AmitShah, #MahaKhichdiSarkar, #Chanakya, as well as calling back to India's retaliation across the Line of Control #SurgicalStrike also trended on the website. While Animesh Jain 'felt sad' for media houses who said Amit Shah's politics had failed, Rajesh Nayak found it amusing that the news papers 'lost importance' with headlines based on last evening's development that Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray was to become the state's chief minister.

"Today's news paper has lost its importance along with #ShivaSena," Nayak wrote. "When Mota Bhai doesn't say anything, opposition must worry much more than when he speaks. Feeling sad for those who wrote failed #chanakya articles on

@AmitShah," Jain shared on Twitter. After a month-long impasse over finalising the next chief minister of Maharashtra, NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister early morning after he joined hands with Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as the state's chief minister.

Twitterati also drew comparison between Bollywood films as well as TV shows with the current situation in the western state. Responding to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's tweet that read "Paap ke saudagar" (dealers of sin) directed at the BJP, Chirantan said, "This dude is already ready with the title of the Bollywood movie on #MaharashtraGovtFormation starting Akshay Kumar obviously!".

Another user Kartikeya Pandey said elections have "become more interesting than Big Boss" with an advice to entertainment channels. "Our elections have become more interesting than Big Boss. Entertainment channels should start broadcasting it otherwise news channels will bag the whole TRP," he said.

Another twitter user wrote, "Kuch dino se jo suspense,drama,tragedy,love triangle wali movie chal rahi thi waisi movie to #Bollywood kya #Hollywood waale b nahin bana payenge." PTI MAH RDM RDM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

IRCTC issues notices to 47 onboard private catering service providers

IRCTC has issued notices to 47 onboard private catering service providers, giving them directions to bring about changes in the standard of foodservice in trains, a statement from the railway subsidiary said on Saturday.The move is aimed to...

UPDATE 1-China attacks U.S. at G20 as the world's biggest source of instability

The United States is the worlds biggest source of instability and its politicians are going around the world baselessly smearing China, the Chinese governments top diplomat said on Saturday in a stinging attack at a G20 meeting in Japan.Rel...

Good to be compared with 'Bajirao Mastani': Gowariker on 'Panipat'

Director Ashutosh Gowariker on Saturday said he doesnt mind parallels being drawn between his upcoming directorial Panipat and Bajirao Mastani as Sanjay Leela Bhansalis magnum opus was a well-made film. Panipat chronicles the third Battle o...

Maha: Hoarding comes up in Baramati supporting Sharad Pawar

Even as political equations in Maharashtra turned on the head on Saturday morning with NCP leader Ajit Pawar breaking his party to join hands with the BJP, a huge hoarding supporting Sharad Pawar came up in Baramati. Ajit Pawar had won the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019