International Development News
Development News Edition

Troupes from Thailand, Hungary to perform at Hornbill fest

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kohima
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 18:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 18:19 IST
Troupes from Thailand, Hungary to perform at Hornbill fest

In addition to performances by 17 major tribes of Nagaland and artists from northeast, cultural troupes from Thailand and Hungary will perform at the 20th edition of the state-organised Hornbill Festival that will commence from December 1, a senior official said on Thursday. Addressing reporters here, Advisor for Tourism, Art and Culture, Khehovi Yeputhomi said the 10-day festival will be held in Kohima, Dimapur, Mokokchung, Phek and Wokha districts, with the main arena being the Naga Heritage Village at Kisama near here.

"Apart from cultural performances, trekking and hiking to Mount Teyozwu and Dzukhou Valley, heritage walk in Kohima, a World War 2 rally and stone pulling event at Mima will be organised as part of Hornbill festival," he said. He said the event would be inaugurated at the heritage village at 4 pm on December 1.

Yeputhomi said tourism ministers of different states besides officials from the Union Ministry of Tourism would take part in the festivities that would be hosted by Nagaland Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. The official said the Nagaland government has allotted Rs 5 crore for the festival this year.

"The state government had earned Rs 45 crore last year from the festival by providing a platform to local entrepreneurs. "Over 2.5 lakh visitors, including 2,702 foreigners, 37,397 domestic tourists and 2.11 lakh visitors from within the state had thronged Kisama last year," he said.

Additional Director of the Tourism Department, Akhale Vizol said the heritage village at Kisama and the night bazaar in Kohima will be plastic-free..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Tumakuru, Danish city sign pact for smart solutions

Tumakuru Smart City Limited and the city of Aalborg in Denmark on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding MoU to strengthen institutional ties between the two cities and to foster sister city concept. Under the MoU, the cities would ...

New Zealand's university signs MoU with NIFT

New Zealands Massey University signed an agreement with the National Institute of Fashion Technology NIFT on Thursday to collaborate in the area of sustainable fashion. The Memorandum of Understanding MoU, which was signed at the New Zealan...

UPDATE 1-Turkey signs maritime boundaries deal with Libya amid exploration row

Libyas internationally recognized government and Turkey have signed an agreement on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea that could complicate Ankaras disputes over energy exploration with other countries.The Turkish government, whi...

Woman doctor's charred remains found near Hyderabad

The charred body of a 27-year-old woman was found under a culvert near here on Thursday,a day after she went missing, police said. The burnt body of P Priyanka Reddy, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, was notice...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019