Troupes from Thailand, Hungary to perform at Hornbill fest

In addition to performances by 17 major tribes of Nagaland and artists from northeast, cultural troupes from Thailand and Hungary will perform at the 20th edition of the state-organised Hornbill Festival that will commence from December 1, a senior official said on Thursday. Addressing reporters here, Advisor for Tourism, Art and Culture, Khehovi Yeputhomi said the 10-day festival will be held in Kohima, Dimapur, Mokokchung, Phek and Wokha districts, with the main arena being the Naga Heritage Village at Kisama near here.

"Apart from cultural performances, trekking and hiking to Mount Teyozwu and Dzukhou Valley, heritage walk in Kohima, a World War 2 rally and stone pulling event at Mima will be organised as part of Hornbill festival," he said. He said the event would be inaugurated at the heritage village at 4 pm on December 1.

Yeputhomi said tourism ministers of different states besides officials from the Union Ministry of Tourism would take part in the festivities that would be hosted by Nagaland Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. The official said the Nagaland government has allotted Rs 5 crore for the festival this year.

"The state government had earned Rs 45 crore last year from the festival by providing a platform to local entrepreneurs. "Over 2.5 lakh visitors, including 2,702 foreigners, 37,397 domestic tourists and 2.11 lakh visitors from within the state had thronged Kisama last year," he said.

Additional Director of the Tourism Department, Akhale Vizol said the heritage village at Kisama and the night bazaar in Kohima will be plastic-free..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)