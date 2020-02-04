Left Menu
Was never asked what degree I possess as a cartoonist: Raj

  • PTI
  • Pune
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 15:44 IST
An artist does not need a degree and nobody ever asked him what formal qualification he possesses as a political cartoonist, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said here on Tuesday. Every child has talent for one form of art and it should be nurtured, Thackeray said at the inauguration of a cartoon drawing competition organised by the Zeal Education Society.

"I do not know how many of you will become artists but I would like to say one thing, everyone has (talent for) one art, not necessarily drawing, it can be any thing," he said. "It should be encouraged and nurtured because out in the world, education needs a degree, art does not," Thackeray said.

"I was at the J J School of Arts (in Mumbai). After three years, I dropped out and I am not a graduate," he said. "I wanted to become a political cartoonist and I learned from my uncle (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray and my father Shrikant Thackeray (both of whom were cartoonists), and till this moment I have not been asked what degree I possess," he said.

Thackeray, before he fell out with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray and left the party to form the MNS, used to publish his cartoons in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece `Saamana'. Teachers should identify the artistic talent in every child, the MNS chief further said.

Noted cartoonist and illustrator S D Phadnis was also present on the occasion..

