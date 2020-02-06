Veteran writer Manoj Das to receive Mystic Kalinga Literary Award

Celebrated Odia and English writer Manoj Das to receive the much coveted Mystic Kalinga Literary Award (Indian and Global Languages), announced organisers of Mystic Kalinga Festival (MKF) on Thursday. Das, 85, who will be presented the award at the literary-cultural festival in Bhubneswar starting February 8, will also deliver the festival's keynote address on "Divine Madness: Knowledge, Ecstasy, and Transformation".

Currently teaching English literature and Philosophy at the Sri Aurobindo International University in Puducherry, the bilingual writer was recently conferred Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award for his contribution in the field of literature and education. "We are glad that art and book lovers will have a chance to hear Padma Awardee Manoj Das delivering a fabulous talk on our central theme. It will be an honour to see him speak on the subject," said Rashmi Ranjan Parida, president and founder MKF.

The award this year will also carry a cash prize of Rs One lakh along with a khadi shawl and certificate for the laureate, she added. An amalgamation of poetry readings, lectures, music concerts, panel discussions and dance performances, the two-day festival beside giving a deep insight about literature -- both in India and the world -- also promises to give a peek into the many nuances of the strange and fascinating condition called "bhakti".

Acclaimed poets, translators and scholars, including Ramakant Rath, Sitakant Mohapatra, Prativa Ray, Mukund Rao, Purusottam Agarwal, H.S Shivprakash, Pradipta Kumar Panda, Rajkishore Mishra and Tamsarani Das, will read and discuss verses of some of the greatest mystic poets of the subcontinent like Appar, Sambandar, Tulsidas, Ravidas, Adi Shankara, and several others. 'Mystic Mic', a platform for standup performers, designed to celebrate the innocence and beauty of rural India and its Mystic connection with nature, life, music, dance, and songs is one of the major attraction of the festival this time.

The festival will come to a close on February 9.

