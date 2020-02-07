Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noted cricket scribe Raju Bharatan dies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 12:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 12:40 IST
Noted cricket scribe Raju Bharatan dies
Image Credit: Twitter (@BishanBedi)

Veteran cricket journalist and writer on film music Raju Bharatan died following a prolonged illness here on Friday, sources confirmed. He was 86 and is survived by his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren.

Bharatan worked with "The Illustrated Weekly of India" for 42 years. He also directed "The Victory Story" (1974), the first full-length cricket documentary for Films Division.

The author of six books, Bharatan first penned "Rivals in the Sun: A survey of the 1952 tour of England" (1952), followed by "Indian Cricket - The Vital Phase" (1977). Bharatan also wrote the biographies of legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and noted music director Naushad.

Condoling Bharatan's death, former India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi tweeted saying, "Raju Bharatan of Illustrated Weekly is no more. He reported on Crkt & Films with equal elan & commitment. RIP Raju!."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sabres trying to avoid collapse as they visit Rangers

Last season, the Buffalo Sabres won only 16 of their final 57 games and missed the playoffs for the eighth straight season. Based on recent results, the Sabres may be enduring another collapse that could keep them out of the postseason agai...

Nirbhaya case: Nation's patience has been tested enough, SC will have to lay down law on this, says Sol Gen Tushar Mehta.

Nirbhaya case Nations patience has been tested enough, SC will have to lay down law on this, says Sol Gen Tushar Mehta....

Nirbhaya case: SC for now turns down Sol Gen Tushar Mehta's request for issuing notices to convicts on Centre's plea

Nirbhaya case SC for now turns down Sol Gen Tushar Mehtas request for issuing notices to convicts on Centres plea....

Surging Predators hold off Flames

Kyle Turris and Mikael Granlund each had a goal and an assist, and Juuse Saros finished with 37 saves to lead the visiting Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Dante Fabbro also scored a goal for N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020