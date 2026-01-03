India Cautions Nationals Amidst Venezuelan Turmoil

India has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to refrain from all non-essential visits to Venezuela, following the capture of the South American country's president, Nicolás Maduro, by US forces.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the political instability in Venezuela and advised Indians currently there to be extremely cautious and to limit their movements.

The advisory comes in the wake of global condemnation by countries including Russia and China against the US's large-scale operation in Caracas, leading to heightened political unrest.