DD gears up for Trump's visit

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 20:43 IST
Public broadcaster Doordarshan has deployed a fleet of high definition broadcast vans and cameras in Ahmedabad, Agra and Delhi to provide live coverage of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, a statement said on Sunday. The live feed for DD India will be distributed globally.

"Apart from major American and European TV news networks who will be carrying the global live feed of DD India, the event will also be available in Korea through DD India on the 'myK' platform as well as in Bangladesh via satellite," the statement said. On Monday, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi will take part in a 22-km roadshow from the Ahmedabad international airport. Then they will proceed for the 'Namaste Trump' event at the newly built Sardar Patel Stadium in the city's Motera area, where over one lakh people are expected to be present.

The US president will later fly down to Agra and arrive Delhi on Monday evening. On the morning of February 25, the US president and First Lady Melania Trump will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. From there, they will go to Raj Ghat to pay homage at Mahatma Gandhi's 'samadhi'.

It will be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House. "With this extensive deployment, Prasar Bharati's global English news channel, DD India, is all set to provide a bird's eye view of the much awaited multi-city two-day visit of President Donald Trump to India," the statement said.

