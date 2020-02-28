Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Symphony cancels Japan concerts due to virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 16:44 IST
National Symphony cancels Japan concerts due to virus

Washington, Feb 28 (AP) The National Symphony Orchestra canceled the five remaining performances in Japan of its Asian tour because of a new virus epidemic The orchestra originally was to play eight concerts in its first international tour with music director Gianandrea Noseda. On Feb. 4, the NSO called off shows in Beijing on March 13 and 14 and one in Shanghai on March 17.

In an announcement Thursday night, the orchestra scrapped performances from March 6-11 in Fukui, Sakai, Hiroshima and Tokyo. It cited a recommendation from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that major cultural events be canceled for the next two weeks "After multiple consultations with officials at U.S. government agencies and recommendations from the Japanese government, it became clear that these evolving circumstances are beyond our control," NSO executive director Gary Ginstling said in a statement.

The NSO is based at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and hopes fill the void in its schedule with orchestra and chamber music in the Washington area The Boston Symphony Orchestra canceled an Asian tour from Feb. 6-16 that had included performances in Seoul, South Korea; Taipei, Taiwan; Shanghai and Hong Kong.

The COVID-19 illness caused by a new type of coronavirus has sickened tens of thousands of people, most of them in China. Japan and South Korea also have been hard hit among Asian countries. (AP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Guj man held for stealing gold worth Rs 24L from train

A Gujarat resident was arrested from Bandra Terminus in the metropolis for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 24 lakh from a train passenger, a railway police official said on Friday On February 2, Paresh Jayantibhai Ramani 34 flicked tw...

Martin-Baker, RCA open ejection seat servicing centre in Maha

Mumbai-based Right Choice Aviation has partnered with leading ejection seat manufacturer Martin- Baker Aircraft to set up an ejection seat servicing centre at Chakan near Pune Martin-Baker seats are fitted in Rafale, Mirage, Jaguar, Kiran, ...

HAL hands over 50th set of L-40 stage of GSLV-MKII to ISRO

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL said on Friday it has handed over the 50th L-40 stage of the geosynchronous launch vehicle GSLV-MKII to the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO The L-40 stage is meant for GSLV MKII-F12 flight plann...

Delhi violence: Court rejects bail plea of arrested ex-Cong municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan

A Delhi court on Friday rejected the bail plea of former municipal councillor from the Congress Ishrat Jahan, who was arrested in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship lawAdditional Sessions Judge Nav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020