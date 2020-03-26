Israel's Gantz nominates himself to serve as parliament speaker

Israel's ex-military chief Benny Gantz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main rival, submitted himself on Thursday as a candidate for speaker of parliament, a move that could lead to an emergency alliance between the two

The parliament announced that Gantz was the only candidate to succeed Netanyahu ally Yuli Edelstein, who resigned as speaker under pressure on Wednesday

A formal vote electing Gantz is expected later on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

