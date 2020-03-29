Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki dies at 86: Polish media

The Polish composer and conductor Krzysztof Penderecki, who blazed a trail in classical music with innovative religious and symphonic works, died aged 86 on Sunday in his home city of Krakow, Polish media reported

Penderecki, who worked with symphony orchestras in Europe and the United States during his long career, died after a long illness, reports said, quoting the Krakow-based Ludwig van Beethoven Association founded by his wife Elzbieta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.