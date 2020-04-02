'Marvel Unlimited' offers free access to iconic comic book stories for 1 month

'Marvel Unlimited', Marvel's digital comics subscription service, is now offering all fans free access to some of the Marvel's most iconic stories from recent years, including now-classic Marvel Comics such as Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and more.

Free comics stories will be made available for one month on the service starting from April 2.

This month, we'll be assembling some of our most iconic stories completely FREE through Marvel Unlimited. Start reading now: https://t.co/i9LlmXIq1Y pic.twitter.com/n3fX3XcwkQ — Marvel Unlimited (@MarvelUnlimited) April 2, 2020

Fans who are socially distancing themself due to the threat of coronavirus will be able to escape into the 'Marvel Universe' and revisit their favorite stories completely free on 'Marvel Unlimited', starting Thursday, April 2 until Monday, May 4.

Marvel Unlimited's free comics can be accessed by downloading or updating the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android at the respective Apple and Google Play app stores and clicking 'Free Comics' on the landing screen.

This month's free comics will feature the following Marvel Comics:

AVENGERS VS. X-MEN

CIVIL WAR

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: RED GOBLIN

BLACK PANTHER BY TA-NEHISI COATES VOL. 1

THANOS WINS BY DONNY CATES

X-MEN MILESTONES: DARK PHOENIX SAGA

AVENGERS: KREE/SKRULL WAR

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 1: THE FINAL HOST

FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 1: FOUREVER

BLACK WIDOW VOL. 1: S.H.I.E.L.D.'S MOST WANTED

CAPTAIN AMERICA: WINTER SOLDIER ULTIMATE

CAPTAIN MARVEL VOL. 1: HIGHER, FURTHER, FASTER, MORE

Each of these extraordinary epics owes their origins to some of Marvel's greatest comic books released in print over the years. In celebration of that tradition, Marvel has added an information page to each story with details on how to find your local comic book shop and start your very own Marvel collection of back issues and printed trades.

