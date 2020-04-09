Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uday Kotak to takes Re 1 salary

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:37 IST
Uday Kotak to takes Re 1 salary

Billionaire banker Uday Kotak has decided to take a notional salary of only Re 1 for the financial year 2020-21, amid COVID-19 pandemic, which is likely to have huge economic implications. The leadership team of private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has also decided to opt for a 15 per cent cut in salary for the fiscal, an official statement from the bank said.

India's already struggling economic growth is set to fall further to only 1.5 per cent for the just begun FY21, and experts opine that it will have a direct impact on the banking sector. Uday Kotak had reportedly earned a basic salary of Rs 27 lakh in FY19. Uday Kotak and the bank have already donated Rs 60 crore towards the relief efforts by the Centre and the Maharashtra government, where the bank is headquartered.

"We are in the midst of a battle to protect both lives and livelihoods. The revival of the economy will depend on a healthy and robust financial sector. The bank is committed to work alongside the government, private enterprise, civil society and individuals in the tough times that lie ahead," the bank statement said on Thursday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two coronavirus deaths reported in AP, toll rises to six

Eds Adds details Amaravati, April 9 PTI Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, taking the toll to six so far, while 15 new cases were also reported during the day, making it an aggregate of 363. One more pati...

RBI urges bank customers to adopt digital payment modes, launches Twitter campaign

Reserve Bank of India on Thursday urged bank customers to adopt digital modes of payment that are convenient and safe. The usage of digital modes to make transactions has become all the more important as the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdo...

Delhi Waqf Board designates graveyard for COVID-19 victims

The Delhi Waqf Board on Thursday designated one of its graveyards specifically to bury those who die from COVID-19, in view of problems being faced by people in performing last rites of coronavirus victims. In a letter to secretary of Delh...

Lockdown: Online travel segment hit hard, digital payments biggest gainer, says report

In spite of the whole nation being confined indoors due to the Covid-19 lockdown with all the attendant curbs on movement, the same has not helped the e-commerce sector much as the online travel space, one of its biggest contributors, has v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020