ShareChat to promote Aarogya Setu with ad credits of Rs 5 cr

Indigenous social media platform ShareChat will promote adoption of the government's coronavirus patient tracking app Aarogya Setu with ad credits of around Rs 5 crore, the company said on Saturday. The company claims to have over 6 crores, active users, on its platform. "ShareChat, Indian social media platform, announced Saturday the setting aside of Rs 50 million in ad-credits on its platform for an extensive outreach campaign of the Aarogya Setu app," ShareChat said in a statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to download the 'Aarogya Setu' mobile application, saying it is an important step in the country's fight against COVID-19.

The IT Ministry on April 2 launched the app to help people assess themselves the risk of catching coronavirus infection and alert authorities if they have come in close contact with a person infected with the deadly virus. According to a ministry official, the app will detect only fresh cases and will send out alerts to only those who have been nearby the infected person.

