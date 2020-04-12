Left Menu
Development News Edition

MSME sector will tide over coronavirus crisis: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 16:13 IST
MSME sector will tide over coronavirus crisis: Gadkari

The MSME sector will tide over the huge blow caused by the lockdown, and reduce chinese import dependence by ramping up domestic manufacturing with the government support, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said. In a video-conference with PTI, the MSME minister said the government was working on a "war footing" to resolve issues - like working capital crunch and access to affordable financing - faced by the sector, as millions of units stare at staggering losses.

Gadkari said the committees constituted by the Prime Minister's Office are continuously monitoring and assessing the situation on the ground and would suggest if and when the lockdown can be lifted in certain sectors for normal operations to resume, and added that "work should begin where possible while keeping the virus at bay". The MSME Minister said nearly 8-10 lakh units will be restructured in the coming days, asserting that owners will have to take care of their workers and put in place mechanisms for proper sanitisation as a preventive measure once they return to work.

Gadkari also informed that a Rs 10,000 crore "Fund of Funds" has been approved by the Finance Committee and will be placed before the Union Cabinet for approval. This fund, he said, will facilitate MSMEs to raise money from the capital market, as a portion of their equity will be purchased by the government. "We will encourage MSMEs to enter the capital market and attract foreign investments, increase exports from the sector through large-scale production and create jobs," the minister said.

He observed that the government was well aware of the issues faced by micro, small and medium enterprises, and packages announced by the Finance Minister will set in motion a recovery for the sector. Gadkari said that recommendations of the UK Sinha Committee appointed by the Reserve Bank of India will soon be implemented.

The minister said he has directed district officers to go to banks and facilitate paper work and coordination for loans to be cleared as fast as possible, and a "branch-wise" monitoring was underway to ease the credit woes of the MSME sector. Referring to reports of nearly 20 lakh migrant labourers living in shelter homes across the country, Gadkari admitted that this was a "serious issue" but said state governments will have to evolve guidelines towards their safe return and factory owners will have to undertake measures to rebuild their confidence.

Highlighting that several nations want to source medical devices, masks and ventilators from India in the wake of the virus outbreak, the minister said this was a "golden opportunity" for the country's MSMEs to enhance their production capabilities for the future..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

People's Bank of China now owns 1.01 pc stake in HDFC

The Peoples Bank of China PBOC has bought 1.01 per cent stake in the Housing Development Finance Corporation HDFC. PBOC held 1.75 crore shares of HDFC during the quarter that ended in March, according to the data submitted by the company to...

Fadnavis asks Maha govt to seek money from cash-rich bodies

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government to borrow money from the cash-rich Mumbai civic body and MMRDA to buy the equipment required in the fight against coronavirus. Mon...

FACTBOX-Motor racing-British driver Stirling Moss

British racer Stirling Moss, widely regarded as the greatest Formula One driver never to win the world championship, died at the age of 90. Born Sept. 17, 1929 in London Died April 12, 2020 Racing career 1948 to 1962 Races entered 529 67 ...

'We are social animals': Hong Kong residents flout virus rules to throng popular sites

People in Hong Kong thronged beaches, ferries and outlying islands on Sunday, many of them violating a ban on gatherings of more than four people aimed at containing the spread of the new coronavirus. Clear blue skies lured people to popula...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020