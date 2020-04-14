Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ugandan shilling posts some gains as banks pare positions

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:18 IST
Ugandan shilling posts some gains as banks pare positions

The Ugandan shilling traded stronger on Tuesday on the back of a sell-off in the interbank market as some players sought to trim their hard currency positions, traders said. At 0936 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,765/3,775, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,780/3,790.

Markets were closed on Friday and Monday for the Easter holidays. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices.......

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish Airlines extends flight cancellations until May 20

Turkish Airlines has extended the cancellation of international flights to May 20 from May 1 over the coronavirus outbreak, the airline said on Tuesday, adding that domestic flights would remain suspended until April 20.In accordance with t...

Iran says virus deaths drop below 100 for first time in month

Iran said on Tuesday that the number of lives lost in the country to the novel coronavirus dropped to double figures for the first time in one monthHealth ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 98 deaths from the COVID-19 disease were r...

SPO killed in terror attack in J-K's Kishtwar laid to rest

A Special Police Officer who was killed in an attack by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar was laid to rest in his native village in the hilly district on Tuesday. SPO Pasid Iqbal was on patrol duty in the high-altitude Tan...

Former Finnish president Ahtisaari recovering from coronavirus

Finlands former president Martti Ahtisaari, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008, is recovering after being infected with the coronavirus, Finlands presidential office said on Tuesday, some three weeks after Ahtisaari and his wife were fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020