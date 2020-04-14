Ugandan shilling posts some gains as banks pare positions

The Ugandan shilling traded stronger on Tuesday on the back of a sell-off in the interbank market as some players sought to trim their hard currency positions, traders said. At 0936 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,765/3,775, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,780/3,790.

Markets were closed on Friday and Monday for the Easter holidays. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices.......

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.