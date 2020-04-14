Left Menu
Will resume flight services from May 4 in phased manner: IndiGo

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

IndiGo on Tuesday said it will resume flight services from May 4 in a phased manner

The airline's statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till May 3. "Initially, starting with a slightly curtailed capacity, the airline will increase the operating capacity over the subsequent months, also reopening selected international flights, depending on the existing international travel guidelines," the airline said in its press release

"In its endeavor to reconnect critical air corridors post the lockdown, IndiGo, India's leading airline, will resume flight operations from May 4, 2020," it added.

