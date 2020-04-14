Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia says it's ready for hypersonic missile talks with U.S.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:14 IST
Russia says it's ready for hypersonic missile talks with U.S.

Russia is ready to discuss hypersonic missiles and other arms control issues with the United States as part of wider discussions about strategic stability, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday. Cold War-era arms control agreements have been in jeopardy as Russia's relations with the West have soured in recent years.

In August 2019, the United States pulled out of a landmark strategic arms accord, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), citing Russian non-compliance. Both countries are developing hypersonic missiles to expand their defence capabilities, with Russian President Vladimir Putin overseeing a test in Crimea in early January.

Such missiles, which fly several times the speed of sound and can be steered in flight, are harder to stop than other generations of weapons. Some experts fear their deployment could trigger a new nuclear arms race. Lavrov said he wanted to speak to U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo again after receiving a call from him a couple of days ago during which he said Pompeo touched on resuming talks on arms control and strategic stability.

"We welcome such interest from our American partners because we have encouraged them to address these problems more actively for a long time," Lavrov said. "We are open to talks about new promising developments, including hypersonic weapons in the context of, and I emphasise this especially, taking into account all aspects and factors that influence strategic stability, without exception."

Moscow has taken steps to mend ties with the West since the coronavirus outbreak. Russia has flown medical supplies and equipment to the United States and Italy to help them fight the epidemic. Lavrov said Moscow was prepared to fly over more supplies should Washington request them. (Additional reporting by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Peter Graff)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

'Game Of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju and his wife recover from coronavirus

Game Of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju has shared an Instagram post recently, saying that he and his wife who were infected by coronavirus are fully recovered and safe. Hi We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the...

Kylie Jenner and 'Ex' Travis Scott reunite for Easter weekend with daughter Stormi

American media personality, Kylie Jenner and her ex Travis Scott have reunited for Easter weekend together with their daughter Stormi. While theyre doing well with co-parenting, theyre trying to figure out where things stand romantically. K...

Mexico president challenges critics to vote him out early

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday offered to bring forward a referendum on his presidency to June 2021 from 2022 as he sought to silence mounting criticism from businesses and the opposition of his record in power.In ...

Pakistan cricket doesn't need India to survive, says PCB chief Mani

Pakistan Cricket Board has suffered massive revenue losses but it doesnt need India to survive and keep its finances flowing, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said on Tuesday. Terming the BCCI as unreliable, Mani said Pakistan cricket is vibrant and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020