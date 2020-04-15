CIE@IIITH and Pernod Ricard India Foundation Incubator Seeks Innovation on COVID-19, From Women Entrepreneurs

Hyderabad, India: Business Wire India CIE@IIITH has a long-standing incubation partnership with Pernod Ricard India Foundation called “WE”, a social Impact Incubator program for Women Entrepreneurs. The incubator now seeks to focus on COVID-19 solutions lead by Women founders and innovators. COVID-19 outbreak has created devastating effects on the healthcare systems and people. This program hopes to tide back the situation with hacks and innovative solutions. The accelerator program will provide a platform for women entrepreneurs and women-led enterprises with access to mentorship, deployment, technology support and up to Rs. 25 lakhs grant to fight back against COVID-19, with a total grant of up to 2 crores.

The main focus areas for solutions are in-home care (mobile healthcare technologies), elderly care (AI based predictive technologies for risk assessment), hardware devices (point of care devices) and preventive healthcare (analytics leveraged to predict disease onset). Speaking on the program, Prof P J Narayanan, Director, IIIT Hyderabad said, “The current COVID-19 situation reiterates the need for innovative solutions for Public Health in India. Entrepreneurs can provide solutions for the long-term safety of the society. I am sure this program will produce several such ideas. IIIT Hyderabad is glad to coordinate this effort and provide technological support to the women entrepreneurs of this program.” Mr Sunil Duggal, VP Corporate Affairs, Pernod Ricard India, said” Pernod Ricard India has always risen to the needs of the nation, and we believe that technology has the power to provide long terms solutions, and that too into spaces, which we have not ventured, and during these unprecedented times, our incubators serve to provide support to entrepreneurs who already had the vision towards winning this battle.” The cohort-based program is also supported by CFHE at IIT Hyderabad, AIC CCMB, RICH, TIE Hyderabad.

More details visit, at https://cie.iiit.ac.in/pernod-ricard/, or visit prifoundation.com About CIE@IIITH Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, also known as CIE@IIITH is a DST approved incubator operational since 2008. CIE@IIITH has so far supported around 200+ startups and has seed- funded 30 startups. CIE@IIITH was also instrumental being the kiln of the initiatives that culminated into the foundation of T-Hub. Along with developments in AVISHKAR, CIE@IIITH is also focusing on turning a new leaf in terms of infrastructure facilities, programmes and startup engagements focusing towards building a deep tech startup ecosystem. New working spaces are launched, seed funding programmes, structured workshops and mentoring opportunities and technology transfer facilitation are also being deployed now. Visit https://cie.iiit.ac.in for more details.

About IIIT-Hyderabad The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance. Website: www.iiit.ac.in PWR PWR

