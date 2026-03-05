Technical Snag Grounds Hyderabad Flight, Passengers Redirected
A Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight was canceled in Vijayawada due to a technical snag. Passengers, including a state minister, were rerouted through Bengaluru. The aircraft remains grounded until repairs are completed. All travelers were accommodated on alternate flights to meet their travel needs.
A Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight was canceled on Thursday after developing a technical snag at Vijayawada Airport. The flight, scheduled to depart at 10:40 am, had just landed from Hyderabad when the issue was detected. According to Vijayawada Airport Director Lakshmikanth Reddy, the aircraft will remain grounded until the necessary repairs are completed.
All affected passengers were rerouted via Bengaluru to continue their journey to the Telangana capital. An executive from IndiGo confirmed that the passengers were provided onward connections from Bengaluru, ensuring minimal disruption to their travel plans.
Among the affected was Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar, who had to cancel his plans to attend a wedding in Telangana. IndiGo assured all passengers were accommodated on subsequent flights as per their needs.
