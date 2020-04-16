Left Menu
World Bank's Malpass says IBRD got capital infusion from U.S., bond issue

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: www.worldbank.org

World Bank President David Malpass on Thursday said the bank's main lending arm for middle-income countries has received nearly $9.8 billion in capital from the United States and sold $8 billion worth of 5-year global benchmark bonds.

Malpass said the bond issue by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, yielding 0.7%, was the largest-ever U.S. dollar denominated bond issued by a supranational entity, with an order book that reached $12.5 billion from 190 investors.

