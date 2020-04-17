Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank's Malpass says U.S. subscribed to IBRD capital increase

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2020 02:54 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 02:17 IST
World Bank's Malpass says U.S. subscribed to IBRD capital increase
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr / World Bank Photo Collection

World Bank President David Malpass on Thursday said the bank's main lending arm for middle-income countries has received nearly $9.8 billion in subscribed capital from the United States that will help "materially" with the bank's coronavirus response.

Only about $1.2 billion of the U.S. contribution is paid-in capital under a general $13 billion capital increase for the World Bank that was agreed in 2018. A World Bank official said the U.S. Treasury has sent the subscription papers for new shares associated with the IBRD capital increase to the bank. In its $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue legislation, the United States authorized a $3 billion contribution to the latest replenishment of the International Development Association, the World Bank's fund for the poorest countries. The legislation also paved the way for the Treasury to subscribe to a $5.5 billion capital increase for the International Finance Corp, the World Bank's private-sector lending arm.

The U.S. coronavirus act provides another $7.29 billion capital contribution to the African Development Bank. Malpass, in a statement to the International Monetary Fund's steering committee, said the IBRD sold $8 billion worth of 5-year global benchmark bonds at 0.7% on Wednesday in the largest-ever U.S. dollar denominated bond issued by a supranational entity. He said the bond was oversubscribed, with an order book that reached $12.5 billion from 190 investors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel's conservatives make big poll gains in midst of coronavirus crisis

German Chancellor Angela Merkels conservative bloc has won support during the coronavirus crisis, hitting its highest level in nearly three years, a poll showed on Thursday. Merkels cautious approach during the emergency appears to have rea...

Virtus.pro, Secret finish 7-0 at ESL One L.A. Europe-CIS

Virtus.pro and Team Secret each won their round-robin finales on Thursday to complete a perfect group stage in the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of the Dota 2 ESL One Los Angeles Online event. Virtus.pro 7-0 rallied past ...

Trump to release guidelines for phased-in re-opening of U.S. economy

New federal guidelines to jumpstart the U.S. economy from its coronavirus shutdown recommend that states have a 14-day downward trajectory in coronavirus cases before beginning a three-phase process of re-opening, according to a White House...

U.S. states extend coronavirus shutdown, Trump to unveil plan for return

The governors of New York and six other Northeastern states on Thursday extended their coronavirus stay-at-home orders to May 15, as President Donald Trump prepared to release new White House recommendations for states to follow in reopenin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020