Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown has severely disrupted supply chains: Niti CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 16:48 IST
Lockdown has severely disrupted supply chains: Niti CEO
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (File photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

The coronavirus lockdown has massively disrupted India's supply chain, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Saturday. Speaking at a virtual session on 'COVID-19 & The Future of Work', Kant further said the pandemic has created a unique challenge, which is complex and unpredictable

"We are passing through a very turbulent time. Our supply chain will get massively disrupted," he said. India is on a 40-day lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Also participating in the session, World Bank Country Director (India) Junaid Kamal Ahmad said for developing countries, it is important that the state changes the way it works. Ayushman Bharat scheme was a great step but in the coming years, it is imperative to ensure India goes beyond it, he added. Teamlease Chairman Manish Sabharwal said, "Work from home has provided continuity but also has to ensure productivity. In the long run, we have to ensure that remote working is beneficial for all." NASSCOM President Debjani Gosh said the COVID-19 pandemic will change workspaces forever, give a huge boost to the gig economy and ensure a better balance in the workspace, ensuring more participation of the female workforce

Hero Enterprise Chairman Sunil Munjal said India has the potential to take over the supply chain of the world. "We are well-positioned, rated as better managers of the COVID-19 crisis. We have the ability to attract more ideas and talent, all we have to do is repurpose ourselves," Munjal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing gets more TV time with other sports on hold

Socially distanced crews in New York and California are keeping horse racing on television in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic. Horse racing is one of the few sports ongoing, albeit in a limited capacity at a handful of empty tracks...

Man hurls acid on sleeping woman

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 18 PTI A 39-year-old woman suffered serious burns when acid was thrown at her while she was asleep inside her house near here early Saturday, police said. The woman was working as a housekeeper in a company at Techno...

Ensure safe return of UP people stranded outside state, set up control room: Jitin Prasada to CM

Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Saturday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to rescue the people from the state who are stuck in various parts of the country, suggesting that a control room be set up in Lucknow to coordinat...

Muslim family turns saviour for Pune-based filmmakers stranded in lockdown in J-K

Demonstrating harmony and hospitality, a Muslim family here opened its home and heart -- to a film team from Pune stranded after the nationide lockdown was imposed on March 25. Its the true spirit of Kashmiriyat, said Nachiket Guttikar who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020