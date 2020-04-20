Left Menu
Development News Edition

China begins testing of digital currency

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 20-04-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:06 IST
China begins testing of digital currency

China's central bank has started testing its official digital currency, pressing ahead with its plan to roll out a virtual money payment system, days after Facebook-backed Libra scaled back its ambitions to become a global currency. The Digital Currency Research Institute of the People's Bank of China (PBC), China's central bank, said that the research and development work of China's official digital currency, dubbed as DC/EP, is proceeding steadily, and the internal pilot tests are carried out in four cities and will be carried out in scenarios of the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in Beijing.

China's official digital currency is undergoing testing and has not been officially released, official media reported on Monday. Insiders said the trial run will be piloted within a small range of banks and end users, and spread to a wider range with an improved technology and system, the Global Times reported.

More banks will continue to participate in the test of the DC/EP, in a bid to improve the technology, security and stability of the payment tool, Chen Bo, director of the Finance Research Centre at the Institute of Finance and Economics at the Central University of Finance and Economics told the daily. The Agricultural Bank of China, one of the country's big four state-owned banks, has tested the DC/EP (digital currency/electronic payment) in four cities in an app launched last Wednesday.

"There will be two types of players in future trials, the banks and telecom companies. At present, the central bank is testing the software of DC/EP, and whether it will be combined with 5G and sim cards in the future needs to be discussed," Chen said. He noted that in the future, there may be two forms of digital currency payments - one is to be applied in an application, and the other is to bind with the sim card.

According to a research note by Citic Securities, China is expected to officially make the sovereign digital currency available to the public later this year. The brokerage house added that the total size of China’s digital currency could reach one trillion yuan (USD140 billion) over the coming years, equivalent to digitalising about one eighth of China’s cash, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

In comparison, the total market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, is about USD 200 billion. Facebook’s Libra project was once touted as a new currency for the internet era but these hopes have faded in the face of strong scrutiny from regulators, the Post report said.

Last week, the Libra group decided that the future currency will be a digital unit tied to an existing currency such as the US dollar or the euro, instead of a brand-new token based upon a basket of currencies, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Snooker ref on virus frontline in Belgium

- Snooker referee Olivier Marteel has swapped the green baize for a frontline role in the fight against coronavirus in his native Belgium. Marteel, who refereed the World Championship final in 2015, would have been at the Crucible in Sheffi...

Three more people test positive for COVID-19 in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar; tally reaches 100: Official.

Three more people test positive for COVID-19 in UPs Gautam Buddh Nagar tally reaches 100 Official....

FinMin sanctions Rs 46,038 cr as states share in taxes for Apr

The Finance Ministry on Monday said it has sanctioned Rs 46,038 crore for the devolution of states share in central taxes and duties for April. In a tweet the ministry said to assist states effectively address situation arising out of COVID...

UK TV host Eamonn Holmes' comments on COVID-19 and 5G 'ill-judged' - regulator

Britains media regulator Ofcom said on Monday comments made by ITV presenter Eamonn Holmes about speculation linking COVID-19 and 5G mobile technology were ill-judged and risked undermining viewers trust in advice from public authorities an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020