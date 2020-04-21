Left Menu
US benchmark WTI oil price closes at -$37.63/barrel

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 21-04-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 00:32 IST
Oil prices ended New York trading in the negative on Monday for the first time ever, as a supply glut forced traders to pay others to take the commodity

With space to store oil scarce, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate for May delivery ended trading at -$37.63 a barrel ahead of Tuesday's close for futures contracts -- when traders who buy and sell the commodity for profit would have had to take physical posession of it.

