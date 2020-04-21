Left Menu
Development News Edition

US to add 75 mn barrels of oil to strategic reserve: Trump

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2020 03:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 03:56 IST
US to add 75 mn barrels of oil to strategic reserve: Trump

President Donald Trump said Monday the US would take advantage of the historic drop in oil prices to buy 75 million barrels to replenish the national strategic stockpile

"We are filling up our national petroleum reserves... You know, the strategic reserves. And we are looking to put as much as 75 million barrels into the reserves themselves," Trump told reporters at his daily coronavirus press conference

Oil prices crashed into negative territory Monday after coronavirus lockdowns around the globe shrivelled demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 11, some sectors to re-open

Colombia will extend its coronavirus quarantine until May 11, President Ivan Duque said on Monday, but will allow some sectors like construction to re-open.The Andean country has nearly 4,000 cases of coronavirus. It has been in lockdown fo...

Los Angeles coronavirus infections 40 times greater than known cases, antibody tests show

Some 4.1 of adults tested positive for coronavirus antibodies in a study of Los Angeles County residents, health officials said on Monday, suggesting the rate of infection may be 40 times higher than the number of confirmed cases.The serolo...

Trump says he rejected sum South Korea offered for defense costs

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had rejected a sum offered by South Korea in response to his demand that Seoul pay for a larger share of the cost of U.S. military forces deployed in the country.Now theyve offered us a certain ...

Trump to consider halting Saudi oil imports, says U.S. has 'plenty'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration was looking at the possibility of stopping incoming Saudi Arabian crude oil shipments as a measure to support the battered domestic drilling industry. Well, Ill look at it, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020