PI Industries to continue partial operation during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 13:20 IST
PI Industries on Tuesday said it will continue partial operation of its plants located at Panoli and Jambusar in Sterling SEZ, Gujarat, to ensure supply of crop protection products during the lockdown. In a regulatory filing, the company also said it expects that "all its manufacturing plants would be operational once the lockdown period is over on May 3 or such other date as per the directives issued by the Government of India from time to time".

Manufacturing of crop protection products has been exempted from the lockdown rules. PI Industries said the activities at the company's manufacturing plants are being carried out with all safety, security and other measures as required by the government and health advisories.

However, the company's personnel based at its offices located at Gurugram and Udaipur are working from home and providing the required support to other functions including the plant, it said. The situation will continue to be closely monitored and appropriate actions initiated which will also be communicated at the appropriate time as required, it added.

