Renewable energy projects get 30 days extension for commissioning beyond lockdown period

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has granted an extension of 30 days for commissioning of renewable energy projects beyond the lockdown period. The renewable energy implementing agencies may grant extension of time for commissioning of such projects, impacted due to coronavirus lockdown, equivalent to the period of lockdown and additional 30 days for normalisation beyond the curb period, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. This will be a blanket extension and there will be no requirement of case to case examination, as also there will be no need to ask for any evidence for extension due to lockdown, it said.

The ministry has also said that all implementing agencies of the MNRE will treat lockdown due to COVID-19, as force majeure. Referring to the renewable energy departments (including agencies under power/ energy departments of states, but dealing in renewable energy), the ministry has asked them that they may also treat lockdown due to COVID-19, as force majeure and may consider granting appropriate time extension on account of such lockdown. The decision was taken after, RE developers represented to the Ministry that they may be granted a general time extension on account of lock down (due to COVID-19) and additional time required for normalization after such lockdown.

The MNRE had, earlier on March 20, 2020, issued directions to SECI, NTPC and Additional Chief Secretaries / Principal Secretaries / Secretaries of Power / Energy / Renewable Energy (RE) Departments of state governments/ UTs/ Administrations, to treat delay on account of disruption of the supply chains due to spread of coronavirus in China or any other country, as force majeure. It also said that they may grant suitable extension of time for projects, on account of coronavirus, based on evidences / documents produced by developers in support of their respective claims of such disruption of the supply chains due to spread of coronavirus in China or any other country.

